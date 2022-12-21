Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.35

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.35 and traded as high as C$88.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$87.56, with a volume of 6,312,449 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.40.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$159.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.35.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.