Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.81.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,329.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

