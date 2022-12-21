Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.81.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,329.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
