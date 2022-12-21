Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,121 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,763 put options.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

