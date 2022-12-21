Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.73 and traded as high as $43.10. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 18,099 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $485,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

