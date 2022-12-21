Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.73 and traded as high as $43.10. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 18,099 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.