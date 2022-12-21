Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.