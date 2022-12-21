Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.47

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $10.96. Tredegar shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 132,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $238.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tredegar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Tredegar by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Tredegar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tredegar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

