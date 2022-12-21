Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,823.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 919,213 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

