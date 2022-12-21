Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Down 3.2%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 5,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.