Truist Financial Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $85.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

