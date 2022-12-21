Truist Financial Cuts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $82.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

Axonics Stock Up 2.3 %

Axonics stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Axonics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axonics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

