Truist Financial Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $41.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

NVRO opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.82. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nevro by 4,179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 347,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nevro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 216,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

