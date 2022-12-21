Truist Financial Increases Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $28.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRNA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 2,132,118 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,101,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

