Truist Financial Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $272.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $272.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.00. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.