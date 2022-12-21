Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.67. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

