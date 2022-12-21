U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

