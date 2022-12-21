UBS Group Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.32) to GBX 725 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 950 ($11.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.88) to GBX 683 ($8.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.75) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $751.38.

The Sage Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

