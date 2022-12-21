UBS Group Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $266.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

