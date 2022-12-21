Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.15. Unico American shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Unico American Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

