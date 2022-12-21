Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $232.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $204.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

