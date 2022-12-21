Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE UUU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
About Universal Security Instruments
