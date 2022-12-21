Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $516.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

