Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.99. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.29.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

