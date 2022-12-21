Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

