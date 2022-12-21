Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

