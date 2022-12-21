Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.