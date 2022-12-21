Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $188.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $265.00.

