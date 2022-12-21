Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOE stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
