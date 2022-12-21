Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

