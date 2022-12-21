Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.20. Vaso shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 11,150 shares trading hands.

Vaso Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

