Veery Capital LLC Acquires 2,214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,771.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

