Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 104.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vericel by 25.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

