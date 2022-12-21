VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Shares Down 1%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.23). 65,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 452,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.25).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

