Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,695. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

