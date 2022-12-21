Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. 291,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,701,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

