Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.41% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

