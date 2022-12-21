Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.24

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.24 and traded as high as $38.38. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 22,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

