Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.28. Vivendi shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 8,338 shares trading hands.

Vivendi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

