Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $267.67

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.67 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 235.95 ($2.87). Volex shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 236,571 shares changing hands.

Volex Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £385.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,732.14.

Volex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

