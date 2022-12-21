Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($170.21) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €119.22 ($126.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €134.38 and its 200-day moving average is €138.79. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a one year high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

