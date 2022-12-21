Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Shares Up 0.5%

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.02. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.73% of Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

