Vonage (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VGGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VG opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

