VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTEX. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VTEX by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VTEX by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in VTEX by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

