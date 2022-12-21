VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTEX. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.40.
Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $12.10.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
