Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. 89,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 106,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Wag! Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,302,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

