Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

