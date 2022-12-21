Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.25

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.25 and traded as high as $33.63. Washington Federal shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 369,452 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 124.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.