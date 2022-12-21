Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,059.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

