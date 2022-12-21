Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,957.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

