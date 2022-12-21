WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.