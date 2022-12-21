Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.