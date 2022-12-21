Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

